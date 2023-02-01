PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team fell to Chiles 4-2 in a heartbreaking district final match Wednesday night.
The Dolphins fell to 11-2-1 and will await their seeding and matchup for the FHSAA playoffs.
