LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team pulled out a walk-off 6-5 victory over Fleming Island in the Class 6A Region Quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
The Dolphins improved to 19-9 and will visit Buchholz on Saturday, May 13.
by: Sam Granville
Posted:
Updated:
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team pulled out a walk-off 6-5 victory over Fleming Island in the Class 6A Region Quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
The Dolphins improved to 19-9 and will visit Buchholz on Saturday, May 13.