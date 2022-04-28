LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team is aiming to carry over their success from the 2021 season into the first week of spring practice.

Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said that despite having to fill the void of nearly two dozen graduating seniors, the Dolphins will have no problem with numbers.

“We have close to 100 kids out here from our freshman, sophomores, and juniors,” Whiddon said. “I think that’s going to give us the ability in the fall to give us a Varsity, JV, and a freshman team which we’re really excited about.”

The Dolphins averaged nearly 37 points per game last season led by senior quarterback Cole Horton. Whiddon said that the offseason will decide who fills his spot after he graduates.

“Obviously we lost Cole Horton, he had a great year for us,” Whiddon said. “We have two guys who are going to battle it out this spring leading up to the fall in Trey Coker and Sam Frietas, both of those guys have had a great off-season and I’m looking forward to seeing how they’re going to perform this spring.”

On defense, the Dolphins will graduate their senior linebacking core but Whiddon said he has faith in his underclassmen to step up.

“We’ve got some guys that we’re excited about,” Whiddon said. “Austin Purdie, he’s playing baseball right now, but Ethan Poplin, Randy (Pittman) is going to play some linebacker, Jabari Reed, he came over with his dad Coach Floyd.”

Scouts from many of the top NCAA programs have stopped by in the opening week, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Southern Miss, FAU, UCF, and Kentucky.

“The coach from Kentucky said he’s been up and down the panhandle and everybody is like you’ve got to go by Mosley, you’ve got to go by Mosley, they’ve got players,” Whiddon said. “And again, I told that to our kids that you’re getting to reap the rewards of all your hard work, and let’s make sure we’re not taking it for granted, but we should all be proud of that.”

Mosley will take on Florida High in Tallahassee in their spring jamboree on Thursday, May 19.