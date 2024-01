LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team held off Bay 58-53 in a close home victory on Friday night, picking up their second win over the Tornadoes this season.

The Dolphins improved to 11-5 and will host Leon on Monday, January 15.

The Tornadoes fell to 8-9 and will visit North Bay Haven on Monday, January 15.