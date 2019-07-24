Mosley Dolphins compete in Grand Slam World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Members of the Mosley Dolphins baseball team are playing in the 16U bracket at the Grand Slam World Series.

“It’s a really good way to see where we’re at give everybody a chance to play a little bit and face some good competition here,” said Mosley Baseball head coach, Jon Hudson.

A lot of Mosley’s players have been playing travel ball this summer, so this week is a chance for them to see their high school teammates again.

“It’s nice coming back to people I know, comfortable don’t need to make new friends, and just being comfortable in the dugout,” said Mosley Dolphin, David Hudson.

The Dolphins have placed second at the tournament before, but this year they hope to win it all.

“That be very nice to just come out here and win it all out especially being the local team just showing out that we can really play,” said David Hudson