PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys basketball team defeated Bay 55-39 on the road Friday night, picking up their fifth win in a row.

The Dolphins improved to 7-2 and will visit Bozeman (their first loss of the season) on Saturday, December 16.

The Tornadoes fell to 3-5 and will host Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 16.