LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley volleyball team is entering the postseason on a 10-match win streak, and confident they can repeat as state champions.

Despite moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A this season, the Mosley (19-4) has remained a panhandle juggernaut.

The Dolphins begin district play Tuesday riding a 10-match win streak and ranked No. 3 in their class.

Mosley seniors Maegan Swearngton and Kya Colston said they’re confident but taking a number approach heading into the postseason.

“Each team we play, they’re going to bring their best against us,” Swearingtons said. “So we have to show up. We can’t just, oh, we won last year. We can just show up to the game, we have to play our best each game.”

“If we don’t try, we’re not good anymore,” Colston said. “So we all have to remember, like, even if the other team is as good as us, we still have to try our very, very, very best.”

Mosley senior Alysia Fingall said the team remembers the feeling from last season’s title run and they’re on a mission to replicate it this year.

“And that feeling going interstate after winning every game, the celebrations and everything, and the support we got from our classmates and school in the county is really amazing,” Fingall said. So, to have that feeling again would be amazing.”

Mosley will open district play at home on Tuesday, October 17 as they host Leon at 6:00 p.m.