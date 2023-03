LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – After trailing five runs to none, the Mosley baseball team rattled off 13 straight to defeat Bozeman 13-5 at home Tuesday night.

The Dolphins improved to 5-0 and will face Mill Creek in a tournament on Friday, March 3.

The Bucks fell to 2-1 and will visit Cottondale on Friday, March 3.