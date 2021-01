PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley cheer team earned some hardware at the State Championships on Friday.

The Dolphins took third in the 1A Medium Co-Ed Finals Division. The competition was in Lakeland at the RP Funding Center.

This was Mosley’s first time competing in the finals in over two decades.

The team was also really close to getting second place, just .2 points seperated them and Sebring High School.