LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley boys and girls basketball team hosted the annual youth camp this week to teach the next generation of Dolphin basketball.

“That’s our future right there, so laying eyes on them and seeing them,” Mosley head boys basketball coach Derrio Green said. “Knowing that there’s some good kids in the community that can help out both basketball programs is a lot.”

Many of the campers are in the same place where coach Green once was, growing up in Lynn Haven and playing for Mosley.

“It means everything to me. I grew up in Lynn Haven, went to Lynn Haven Elementary, went to Mowat, so to get some of those kids to come here. They are going to be some of our future Dolphins and Dolphinettes, so just to build that bridge with the community.”

Campers as young as five up to eighteen years old learned the skills of the game, which offered some competition.

“I’m playing with seventeen year olds, so it’s competition, but it’s fun,” twelve year old camper Ryu Jackson said.

With Green’s expertise, playing in high school, college and professionally overseas, he’s confident there is something for each kid to learn.

“I played in a lot of basketball in my short 34 years,” Green said. “It’s done a lot for me. I can encourage the kids and give them hints and cues on how to be a better basketball player or a better person in general.”

The Dolphins basketball camp started on Monday and runs through the remainder of the week, wrapping up on Friday.