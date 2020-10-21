Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Mosley boys swim and dive team wins district championship, girls place second

Photo Credit: Mosley Swim and Dive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley boys swim and dive team won the Class 3A District 1 Championship on Wednesday. The Mosley girls team placed in second just behind Niceville.

Here are the full boys results:

  1. A. Crawford Mosley High School- 567
  2. Niceville High School- 328
  3. Booker T. Washington High School- 302
  4. Gulf Breeze High School- 258
  5. Pace High School- 163
  6. Fort Walton Beach High School- 142
  7. J M Tate High School- 138
  8. Milton High School- 105
  9. Escambia High School- 58

Here are the full girls results:

  1. Niceville High School- 501
  2. A. Crawford Mosley High School- 312
  3. Gulf Breeze High School- 297
  4. Booker T. Washington High School- 268
  5. Pace High School- 254
  6. Fort Walton Beach High School- 244
  7. Milton High School- 80
  8. J M Tate High School- 55

