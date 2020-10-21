Mosley boys swim and dive team wins district championship, girls place second

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley boys swim and dive team won the Class 3A District 1 Championship on Wednesday. The Mosley girls team placed in second just behind Niceville.
Here are the full boys results:
- A. Crawford Mosley High School- 567
- Niceville High School- 328
- Booker T. Washington High School- 302
- Gulf Breeze High School- 258
- Pace High School- 163
- Fort Walton Beach High School- 142
- J M Tate High School- 138
- Milton High School- 105
- Escambia High School- 58
Here are the full girls results:
- Niceville High School- 501
- A. Crawford Mosley High School- 312
- Gulf Breeze High School- 297
- Booker T. Washington High School- 268
- Pace High School- 254
- Fort Walton Beach High School- 244
- Milton High School- 80
- J M Tate High School- 55