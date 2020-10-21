Mosley boys swim and dive team wins district championship, girls place second

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley boys swim and dive team won the Class 3A District 1 Championship on Wednesday. The Mosley girls team placed in second just behind Niceville.

Here are the full boys results:

A. Crawford Mosley High School- 567 Niceville High School- 328 Booker T. Washington High School- 302 Gulf Breeze High School- 258 Pace High School- 163 Fort Walton Beach High School- 142 J M Tate High School- 138 Milton High School- 105 Escambia High School- 58

Here are the full girls results: