Mosley boys soccer coach Tommy Davis resigns

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley boys soccer coach Tommy Davis resigned Monday morning.

Mosley principal Brian Bullock shared the news with Mosley soccer program Monday. Coach Fred Hapner and JV soccer coach Jason Moenter will coach the rest of the games this season.

Davis said in his resignation letter that the season has taken a toll on his health. He also went on talk about the parents.

“It has been apparent since before the season started that a few select parents were not supportive of me and never gave me a chance,” Davis said in the letter. “This has been the culture of Mosley Soccer for quite a while, parental control of the program. It has affected players and coaches.”

The Dolphins are 5-16 on the season right now and will take on Maclay Tuesday. They will start district tournament play on Friday.

Mosley athletic director Josh Vandergrift said they will start the search for a new head boys soccer coach after the season is over.