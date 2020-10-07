Mosley boys golf team wins back-to-back county championships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys golf team are the Bay County champs for a second year in a row.

The Dolphins won by 81 strokes with a final score of 299 on Tuesday, the best they have done in two years.

Mosley golfers Jack Hundley and Morgan Hughes led the way for the team on the Holiday Golf Club course and they both ended the day shooting 71, one under par for the course.

Hundley and Hughes were named the Bay County individual co-champions.

The day was a big deal for all the team as they didn’t know if they would get a county championship this year with the pandemic.

“Our season has been cut pretty short due to the COVID and on top of that we lost a week due to the Hurricane, so it’s been quite abbreviated but we’re super psyched to be out here for this championship this week,” Arnold head boys golf coach Ryan Ziem said.

The district tournaments for the teams begins on Oct. 12 and then the regionals the week after that.