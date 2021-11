LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys golf team took first place in the 2A Region 1 tournament on Monday.

The Dolphins had a total score of 324, three strokes ahead of the second place team, Fernandina Beach.

The best scoring golfer on Mosley’s team was freshman Michael Wong, who shot a 78.

The Dolphins now move on to the state championships set for Nov. 12-13 in Orlando.