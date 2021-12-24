Mosley boys basketball team building chemistry with late addition of football players

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley basketball team is working on building their team chemistry, as a large portion of their roster joined the team in late November, following the Dolphins football playoff run.

Mosley’s football team had a historic year, reaching the 6A region finals and crowned district champions for the first time since 1981. Junior Randy Pittman plays both sports and said the quick transition was difficult.

“It was actually hard,” Pittman said. “You know, it was hard to come from the field to the court, you know running, sprinting, you know getting back in the feel of dribbling and shooting the basketball, you know it’s just kind of hard to transform from that sport to this sport, but we made it work.”

The late transition has seemed to work, as the Dolphins are 7-4 and 3-0 in district play. First-year head coach Darin Ford said the team still has many wrinkles to iron out.

“We haven’t even been together for a month yet,” Ford said. “I mean it’s only been a little bit over three weeks so ultimately, if we’re able to tell them and continue to be able to push the message that we have an opportunity to get better every single day, because we’ve only been together since November 29th or whatever it was.”

Over half a dozen football players transition between sports, but senior EJ Reddice said the most difficult task wasn’t meshing on the court, but off of it.

“For us, the hardest thing for us was just building a bond like as a whole team, not just the AAU players,” Reddice said. “Making sure everybody is on the same page, we have one goal, we’re trying to go to state, my senior year we trying to get there.”

The Dolphins basketball team has won two of the past three district titles, but Pittman said this team with six seniors on the roster has their goals set much higher this season.

“We expect to go much farther than that,” Pittman said. “You know, our goal is to play in the state championship basketball game, you know not just be the county champs or the district champs we want to go much farther.”

The Dolphins will return to the court Monday, December 27, as they host Bolles in their annual Christmas tournament.