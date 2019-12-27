Mosley boys basketball player reunites with team for senior season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Mosley Dolphins boys basketball team is hosting its second Mosley Holiday Shootout.

Although Jerry Peace is a senior Dolphin it is his first time playing in a Mosley hosted tournament.

His family lost their home in Hurricane Michael, and he played for Land O’ Lakes last season. Now he is back for his senior season and first Mosley Holiday Shootout.

“It’s been great I missed the family,” Peace said.

The Dolphins picked up a win on Thursday night over Dunnellon, the shootout runs through Saturday.