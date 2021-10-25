Mosley boys, Arnold girls golf teams crowned district champions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 100 Panhandle golfers were competing in the 2A District 1 Championships at the Panama Golf Club on Monday.

The Mosley boys golf team took home the district title with a total score of 307. In second, Gulf Breeze with 318 and then South Walton with 337.

Mosley’s Jack Hundley was the individual medalist on the day, shooting a 74.

On the girls side, the Arnold Marlins were crowned district champions with a total score of 339. In second place, Gulf Breeze and then Milton in third.

Marlins freshman Zayna September was the individual medalist on the girls side with a score of 73.

The top three teams all move on the regional competition in Ocala.