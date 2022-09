PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley football team bounced back with a massive 42-7 home victory over Arnold Thursday night.

The game was called early due to lightning in the area, keeping the score from getting further out of hand.

Mosley improves to 2-1 and will host Leon on Friday, September 16.

Arnolds falls to 0-3 and will visit South Walton on Friday, September 16.