LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – It was a game that was too close for comfort in the first half, but the Mosley basketball team ended up pulling out the win over Arnold 62-52 Tuesday night.

The Dolphins lead by just one point at the half, but ended up controlling the game in the second.

Mosley improves to 14-4 on the season and will take on Bay on Thursday.

Arnold falls to 5-13 and will take on Port St. Joe on Thursday.