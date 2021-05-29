Mosley basketball holds annual alumni game

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley basketball team held their annual alumni game Saturday evening.

The alumni team in orange won handily with a 20 point victory over the younger crew in white.

This is the third year that Mosley has held an alumni game ever since Mike Memmen took over as the dolphins head coach.

There was a wide variety in ages represented, but former Mosley basketball player, Ben McGonagil, says that playing at his old high school was a great time.

“It’s always been good to me to be back, and I’ll keep coming back as long as they invite me,” McGonagil said. “A lot of great times here, a lot of great memories, my kids are probably going to go to school here, so I’m a Dolphin for life and it was great to come back.”