Mosley baseball wins 5A State Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team won the 5A State Title after beating Archbishop McCarthy 9-2 in the championship game on Wednesday.

This is the Dolphins second state title in program history, their first coming in 2002.

Archbishop has knocked Mosley out of the playoffs the past three times they matched up. However, this time it was the Dolphin’s turn.

The game was scoreless through four innings, but it was the fifth where the Dolphins popped off. Jaden Rudd drilled a two-run double to put Mosley up 2-0 over the Mavericks.

They tack on two more runs in that inning as well to go up 4-0 on Archbishop McCarthy.

In the seventh, hits from Coleman Rowan, Tyler Wave and Rock Holland all score Dolphins to make it 8-0. Nathan Kelley draws a walk with the bases loaded to make it 9-0 and the inning ends like that.

The Mavericks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to win this one.

Mosley’s Hudson Rowan lit it up on the mound, pitching five innings for the Dolphins, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.