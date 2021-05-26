Mosley baseball team reacts to winning 5A State Championship

(WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team won the 5A State Championship on Wednesday, their first title since 2002.

The Dolphins took down Archbishop McCarthy 9-2 to win it.

The Mavericks denied Mosley a state title the previous three times they have taken them on, but this time it was a different story.

“In the lineup, we had some of the best baseball players in the Panhandle and in the state of Florida. I think everybody knew coming into this year, this was the year we had a shot and we came out here and gave it our all and things went our way and we came out of here with a win,” Mosley pitcher Jaden Rudd said.

It wasn’t easy in the beginning as the game was scoreless through four innings.

It was the fifth inning where Mosley got the ball rolling, thanks to Rudd’s two-run double which put the Dolphins on the board.

The Dolphins added on two more runs in that inning on some Mavericks errors, but even though Mosley was up 4-0, head coach Jon Hudson said they didn’t get ahead of themselves.

“We were up 4-0 there, and I guess there’s some breathing room, but it’s the same. We try and keep everything the same like we were playing a 20-inning game. Once you start counting outs and those kind of things, bad things happen so we were just trying to keep it lowkey there,” Hudson said.

Mosley ended up being able to add five more runs to their lead in the seventh and held off Archbishop McCarthy for the 9-2 victory.

Even though Rudd didn’t pitch in this tournament game, the man on the mound this time was Hudson Rowan and he didn’t miss a beat.

Rowan pitched five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

“Once Jaden got that hit I knew the team was gonna fight behind me no matter what I just went out there since it was only 4-0, I pitched like it was a tied game, but after we got the nine runs it was over,” Rowan said.

Rowan knew he had to do well on the mound for everybody on the squad and especially the players who’s last game wearing the Orange and Green was on Wednesday.

“My brother is a senior all the seniors are friends of mine we’re just really tight I knew how important this game was to the seniors and how important the season was to them. I knew how important it was for them to win, so I had a job we all had a job to do and we did it,” Rowan said.

The Dolphins didn’t just win the state title for themselves though. They also won it for the community who’s been there for them every step of the way.

“We had a thing all postseason that it was for the city, actually for da city. For that to be real and for this to be actually happening, I can’t wait for that 20 minute drive on the way there we get escorted by the police. It will be a lot of fun and a great time,” Mosley catcher Coleman Rowan said.

Mosley will be coming back to Lynn Haven on Thursday and they will have a big celebration for the team at the school at noon.