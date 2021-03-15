Mosley baseball team finding success under veteran leadership

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team is on the road this week as they are playing in a Spring Break tournament in Biloxi.

The Dolphins are on a roll right now, riding a six-game win streak and have a 7-1 overall record.

The reason for their success might be because of how much experience they have out on the field.

The Dolphins are made up of a lot of upperclassmen. They have 10 seniors and seven juniors on this year’s squad.

Mosley head coach Jon Hudson said he thinks this team is doing a lot of things right out on the field, but especially swinging the bats well.

“We have a good focus at the plate where we’re making pitchers bring us pitches we can hit, we have a good focus and mentality right now. We’re pitching really good, with Tyler Wave and Hudson Rowan, those guys are really carrying us on the mound so far. We’re getting it done in all three areas,” Hudson said.

He also thinks playing on the road is a great test for this team.

“The umpiring is different when you’re on the road like that and teams don’t want to lose at home especially good teams, they don’t want to lose to an out of state team at home,” Hudson said. “It’s like a playoff feel for you and that’s where a lot of times, your team comes together a lot, they know they have to lean on each other to get through some things that they might not be able to cruise by here at home.”

Mosley will play their first game in the tournament on Wednesday night against St. Martin, a team who is currently 9-1.