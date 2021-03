PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team took down Chiles 11-5 on Tuesday night.

The Dolphins were down to the Timberwolves 4-2 in the first inning, but ended up taking the lead in the third inning thanks to a beautiful home run from Ethan Campbell.

Mosley’s Tyler Wave picked up the win on the mound. Blake Thomas three three innings in relief.

Mosley improves to 11-4 and will take on Niceville on Wednesday.