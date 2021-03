PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team shut out Edgewood Academy 10-0 in a Panama City Invitational game.

Tyler Wave picked up the win for the Dolphins and he had seven strikeouts in five innings pitched and only allowed three hits.

Wave also went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Mosley in hits on the night as well.

The Dolphins are now 10-3 on the year and will take on Buchholz on Wednesday night.