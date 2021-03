MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) - Even though the No. 14 Chipola men's basketball team lost to No. 8 TCC 78-75 on Tuesday night, the Indians are still having a lot of success on the court this year.

They are 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the Panhandle conference. They are ranked first in the conference this week, second in the state and fourteenth in the nation.