Mosley baseball ranked No. 16 overall in state before postseason starts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team has been playing at a high level this season.

That level of play has been noticed as the final FHSAA rankings of this year have the Dolphins at No. 16 overall and No. 2 in Class 5A.

The only team ranked ahead of them in their class is Jesuit, who is ranked the No. 1 team in the state overall.

“I think we’re on of the premier programs in the entire state of Florida, I don’t think there’s many teams with the resume we have and I don’t think there’s many teams with the players that we have, and we’re confident we can beat anybody no matter where they’re from,” Mosley baseball player Jaden Rudd said.

While Mosley has established itself at a winning program, the roster has been building it’s roots for quite a while now.

“The comrade and the culture, I mean we’ve grown up with each other, playing against each other our whole lives basically. And these are my best friends, and it’s just kind of awesome forming a brotherhood here and just practicing everyday with each other getting better, makes playing this game a lot better,” Mosley baseball player David Hudson said.

The Dolphins are 19-4 right now, and all four of their losses coming to teams who are in higher classes than they are.

“We’re beating a lot of good teams, so that proves our ranking there, and going into the post season we just want to keep winning games, keep playing our game, playing the best that we can every single game and, and hopefully get a state championship out of it,” Rudd said.

For Mosley, the ultimate goal for them this season is winning a state title in Fort Myers.

“We are fully capable, with the pitching, the hitting and the fielding we have. If we all come together and play as a team, I think the sky is the limit for us,” Hudson said.

Mosley has two final regular season games on Friday. They play a double header with Pike starting at 3:30 p.m.