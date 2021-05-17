Mosley baseball prepares to take on Ponte Vedra in regional finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The only Bay County baseball team still playing for a state championship is the Mosley Dolphins.

“I think we got a great chance to win, I think we are playing great and have some of the best talent in the state,” Mosley baseball player Jaden Rudd said.

The Dolphins program has made an appearance int he playoffs 29 times and have made it to the Final Four in eight of those appearances.

The team hopes to make it nine as they get ready to take on Ponte Vedra in the 5A Regional Finals on Wednesday.

They think they have what it takes because of how much talent is on this year’s squad.

“Everybody knows they don’t have to be the guy, there all guys. We have nine guys in the lineup I think all of them have a home run this year. Just the way they rely on each other knowing that somebody is gonna get the job done, we’re not gonna have a really down game cause we have too many good players out there,” Mosley head baseball coach Jon Hudson said.

The Dolphins are 24-5 so far with a majority of the losses coming back in March. The players feel like they have learned a lot since then.

“Early in the season we lost a couple of close games but I think that we’ve worked hard and got a little better and we’re able to win those close games and I think that’s the difference maker in these playoff games,” Rudd said.

Mosley hopes the talent and growth will take them all the way to the title game and get the Dolphins their second state championship since 2002.

Hudson said this squad stands out from some of the others he’s coached and that could be a good sign for the rest of the playoffs.

“If you look at the stats, the extra base hits, home runs, this team has scored more runs than any team since we’ve been here and I’ve looked back to 2009, this is the most prolific runs-scoring team we’ve ever had. Based on the best team you’ve ever had, I think you have to look at the results in the postseason. We are headed to that direction, we still got three more to go and if they can go three and oh in our next three games then this will be the best team I’ve had here,” Hudson said.

The Dolphins and Sharks go head to head on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET in that regional finals game.