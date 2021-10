LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior first baseman and right-handed pitcher Tyler Wave announced Sunday he plans to play at Gulf Coast State College following graduation.

In his junior season, Wave tallied 27 hits, 26 RBI’s and a home run while also earning 6 wins on the mound.

Wave is the second player from Bay County to commit to the Commodores in the past month, following Bozeman’s Jeremy Todd.