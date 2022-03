LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley right-handed pitcher and second baseman Blake Thomas announced his commitment to Gulf Coast State College on Friday.

In his junior season, Thomas pitched the final two innings to close out and win the 5A State Championship.

Last season, he also made 13 relief appearances, totaling over 26 innings with a .079 ERA, and striking out 38 while walking just 10.

This season, the senior already has one win under his belt pitching and is hitting .500 with 2 RBI’s.