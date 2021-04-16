Mosley baseball overcomes four-run deficit to beat Marianna

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team came back from a four-run deficit to beat Marianna 8-6 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs took an early lead in the second inning scoring four. Mosley tied the game up in the sixth inning at 6, but then scored two more to secure their victory.

Dolphins Blake Thomas had an impressive night on the mound as he struck out six, walked one and allowed just one hit in two and two-thirds innings.

Tyler Wave led the Dolphins with two hits in three at bats.

Mosley improves to 18-4 and will take on Bay on Tuesday.