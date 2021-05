PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team beat Milton 2-1 to advance to the regional finals.

Rock Holland hit a one-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Dolphins the lead.

Jaden Rudd held them off with three strikeouts in the seventh to send the Panthers home. Rudd had 13 K’s total in the game.

The Dolphins will take on Ponte Vedra in the regional finals on Wednesday.