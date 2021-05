(WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team took down Ponte Vedra 13-1 in the 5A Regional Finals on Wednesday night.

The Dolphins were led by Rock Holland who was 4-for-4 with two runs scored, four RBI and a home run.

Mosley is heading back to the Final Four for the ninth time in program history, their sixth consecutive.

They will take on Jefferson in the state semifinals game on Tuesday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.