LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team departed for Fort Myers for the 5A Final Four on Sunday morning.

The dolphins have dominated their postseason competition so far, knocking off Fort Walton beach, Milton, Escambia, Milton a second time and Point Verda.

In those five games, the team has outscored opponents 49-3 and two of the five games were shutouts.

The Dolphins will take on Jefferson High School or of Tampa Florida on Tuesday morning at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.