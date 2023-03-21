LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley head baseball coach, Bobby Howard will see a significant reduction in his suspension time after a successful appeal to the FHSAA.

Last Wednesday, the FHSAA ruled that Howard was to pay a $500 fee and serve a 12-month suspension after violating the state’s pitch count policy.

The FHSAA has now ruled the Hall of Fame coach will serve a 13-game suspension, which will line up with the end of the Dolphin’s regular season schedule.

In addition to the 13 games, Howard will also pay a $1000 fine for two separate pitch count violations made last weekend. (The original $500 fee was assessed before the second violation was reported.)

Mosley (11-4) is currently the No. 2 team in Florida’s Class 6A rankings according to MaxPreps.