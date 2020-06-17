Mosley baseball alum transfers from FSU to Troy

(WMBB)– Former Mosley pitcher, Ryan Pettys, announced on Wednesday that he is transferring from Florida State University to Troy University.

The left-handed pitcher was ranked 15th best in the nation and second-best in the state of Florida coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game.

Pettys didn’t pitch in a game during his shortened freshman season with the Seminoles.

Troy baseball announced the news on its website and Twitter pages Wednesday morning. The program said it made a valuable addition to its pitching staff.