Mosley baseball advances to the 5A State Championship Game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley Dolphins are moving on to the 5A State Championship game after taking down Jefferson 5-1 in the semifinals on Tuesday morning.

The Dolphins got the scoring going in the third inning when Tyler Wave got a base hit to run in one Dolphin.

The score would stay 1-0 until the top of the fifth when the bases are loaded for the Dolphins and David Hudson comes up to the plate.

Hudson hits a bomb to left field and it’s a grand slam for the senior.

Mosley head coach Jon Hudson said that homer was a big moment for the team.

“Tyler Wave really gave us relief when we took the lead on his single and then the same inning we got something else going after that kind of got the ball rolling and once we scored a run it seemed like it was easier to hit it. These guys feed off of each other, when David hit it I wasn’t sure if it was gonna be out or not but it kept going and it got out of there it was a major league baseball field so,” Hudson said.

Mosley goes up 5-0 and holds on to that lead to win the state semifinals and punch their ticket to the title game on Wednesday.

Pitcher Jaden Rudd picked up the win on the mound for the Dolphins and he’s pitched the entire postseason for them. In five games, he’s had a 0.73 ERA with 41 strikeouts total.

“We hoped at the beginning of the year we were gonna have him late in the year for us cause he didn’t pitch a whole lot at the beginning of the season. So when we got Jaden in the postseason with about 35 innings under his belt we really felt like we were gonna get Jaden at his best for the postseason between that and the type of competitor Jaden is we really felt like he was gonna give us a great chance and he didn’t disappoint in that aspect,” Hudson said.

The Dolphins will take on Archbishop McCarthy in the state finals game, a team who they have seen plenty of times before. In fact, this is the fourth time these two teams will meet up in the postseason since 2013.

“Well Archbishop McCarthy has been here before as we all know. We’ve seen them quite a bit. They come out to win, they have a really solid team. They have a few big hitters, but most of their lineup is made up of guys who know how to get on base, swing the bat well, hit the ball the other way, they play good defense and they have a good pitcher ready for us on the mound tomorrow,” Hudson said.