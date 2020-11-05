Mosley-Arnold football game canceled after likely Arnold coronavirus exposure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday night’s football game between Arnold High School and Mosley High School was cancelled after an apparent coronavirus exposure.

“Late this afternoon we were notified of a likely Covid-19 exposure at a local high school involving many members of the school’s football team,” officials wrote in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, and with the full support and guidance of local and state Department of Health officials, we have made the decision to cancel this evening’s game.”

Officials added that they want to keep everyone safe.

“We recognize that this decision will be upsetting to many who were looking forward to this event but Bay District Schools is 100 percent committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and we are always going to follow the guidance of health experts when it comes to Covid-19,” officials wrote. “If you purchased advanced tickets for the game and need a refund, please reach out to the school’s athletic director next week.”

Officials told News 13 that the exposure happened among Arnold students.

“Players involved, and their parents, are being contacted now and any other players with questions will be encouraged to reach out to their coaches or principal,” officials wrote.