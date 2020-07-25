Mosley and North Bay Haven athletic directors talk delayed fall seasons

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The FHSAA Board of Directors voted on Thursday night to delay the start of fall sports to August 24.

On Friday, News 13 spoke with a couple of Bay County athletic directors on what they think about the delay.

Mosley High School athletic director Doug Lee said he understands the liability side of things, as he was the Executive Director of Operations at Bay District Schools before coming to Mosley.

He feels the unknown of the coronavirus is keeping everyone from making sound decisions. However, he said his athletic program will respect the FHSAA and go by what they say while making the most of it.

“We’re gonna deal with the cards that we’re faced with and follow all the guidelines,” Lee said.

Lee said the athletic programs’ big concern has been what other districts and teams will do as many teams, especially their football team have several games scheduled against teams from Escambia and Okaloosa counties.

Those counties have had schools talk about possibly removing themselves from the FHSAA state series and forming their own conference. However, Doug said right now they want to stay in the state series.

“Not be able to play in the state series when you feel like you have a good team on paper would be disappointing to our program,” Lee said.

The athletic director said coaches at his school and himself still have a lot of questions that the FHSAA has yet to answer. Right now a big concern is what will need to be done about games scheduled for prior to Aug. 24.

“How far are we gonna extend the season further or do we get those dates rescheduled within the time frame of the state series?” Lee asked.

North Bay Haven athletic director Kevin Jacobs wasn’t going to have his school’s teams start on July 27, so the change doesn’t impact the Buccaneers as much. Jacobs said he was looking for some direction from the FHSAA during Thursday night’s meeting.

“Let me know what we can do, whether you like it or not and then we’ll move on,” Jacobs said.

He said he thinks the Aug. 24 start date is good and it is the same day North Bay Haven starts school.

“If they move it back further, we’re ok with that too we’ll just adjust,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said his coach have accepted it and are doing a good job of keep summer conditioning safe.

Right now, the football team is working on figuring out who they can potentially plan as schedules will inevitably be moved around.

“There’s been talks with some other coaches and like everybody else is doing right now to find games to fill schedules,” Jacobs said.

He said the concern is losing gate money, however he wants his students athletes to be able to play.

However, he will only allow teams to do so if it can be done safely.

“They deserve it but safety is the most important for us and if we have an outbreak here we’re not playing so that’s just the way it is, it’s the bottom line,” Jacobs said.

For now, teams can continue to hold summer conditioning workouts, but they can’t start official practice until August 24.