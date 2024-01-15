PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School and Alabama State alum, Ezra Gray was selected No. 3 overall in the United Football League Super Dispersal Draft on Monday.

Gray was selected to the Houston Roughnecks. He last played in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats.

The new professional football league, which merged from the XFL and USFL, had its “Dispersal Draft” just over a week ago.

All eight UFL teams were able to make selections for players available from the four USFL and four XFL teams that did not carry over from the merger.

Gray was the first running back taken off the board in the SD Draft.

In 51 games with ASU, Gray ran for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns on 525 carries. He also caught 52 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns and returned 71 kickoffs for a 21.7-yard average.