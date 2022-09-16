REGENSBURG, Germany. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Jaden Rudd and Arnold alum Lucas Dunn are set to compete against one another at the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in Germany on Saturday.

Rudd, 20, was designated on Tuesday to the Great Britain National Team from the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

On Friday, Rudd started for Great Britain in their opening match against France and went 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 HBP, and 1 BB, en route to his team’s 14-4 victory.

With the win, Rudd and Great Britain will face Germany on Saturday.

That will set up two Bay County natives facing off, as Arnold alum and San Diego Padres prospect Lucas Dunn, 23, was designated to play for the German National Team.

Rudd and Dunn were both taken in the 2021 MLB draft, Rudd going in the 7th round, 212 overall out of high school, and Dunn in the 8th round, 250 overall out of Louisville.

The Great Britain and Germany game is set for 1:00 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon, and the winner will advance to play on Tuesday, September 20.

The two national teams to come out of each pool play bracket will advance to the World Baseball Classic in March 2023.