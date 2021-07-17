Mosley and Arnold alums renew rivalry at Panama Jack Super Slam beach volleyball tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The annual Panama Jack Super Slam AVP tournament began Saturday morning and two of the local participants were former Bay County high school rivals.

Arnold alum and Georgia State beach volleyball player, Eden Hawes, as well as Mosley alum and former UAB and FAU beach player, Kenley Adams, were competing in the professional tournament on separate teams.

The two have played in the Super Slam in previous years as teammates, but Hawes said competing against one another is nothing new, and the rivalry dates back to well before college.

“Kenley and I have played against each other since high school,” Hawes said. “And we always played at rival high schools, but then over the summers we get to play beach together and practice, so that’s always fun. Even in college we were in the same conference so our teams would always play against each other, but I love getting to come home and play with her.”

Adams said that when the two former foes face off in tournaments, there’s quite a bit of friendly trash talk.

“There’s a lot of heckling from both sides of the net, a lot of laughs,” Adams said. “I know if I block her, she’ll give me a hard time, sometimes she’ll come up to the net and block and if she ever blocks me, it’s a big ordeal.”

The Panama Jack Super Slam is a two day tournament, with the second day of action continuing on Sunday with co-ed play.