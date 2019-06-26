Mosley alumnus inspired by competition

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – A Mosley alumnus has found more than fun while competing in the 2019 Warrior Games- he’s found a new purpose.

Last week, Army Spc. Dalton Mask has competed in golf and seated volleyball. He placed 10th out of 39 golfers, and his Army team won their first match against the Marine Corps Wednesday.

The Warrior Games have allowed him to compete alongside members of the military from all over the world. While Mask enjoys competing, it’s what’s happened in between the games that has had the most effect on him.

“Just seeing all the inspiration that’s out here – all the people [and] what they’re going through- they’re going through similar situations like I am and the fact they’re still fighting on, still pushing and still here with these adaptive sports and still trying to be a part of something … it’s taught me that nothing should slow you down,” Mask said. “I’ve learned that anybody can do anything.”

After seeing the other soldiers compete, including his friend Matt, a triple amputee swimmer, Mask plans to share his story and stories of those who have inspired him.

“After the games, basically I’m going to spread my word and my inspiration around … everyone that talks to me and asks how the games were, that’s what I’m going to say,” Mask said.

Mask was diagnosed with brain cancer on October 3, 2017 and has had two brain surgeries, six rounds of radiation and over a year of chemotherapy. He says the mental attitude he had to have to beat cancer has prepared him for anything else life throws at him.

“If [life] wants to throw these games at me, I’m more than prepared to share my story, inspire as many people as I can and tell them what I’ve been through and how strong that I’ve been through the past whole year and a half,” Mask said.

Mask’s parents have been at the games to cheer him on, and his sister will arrive Thursday. His mom, Michelle Mask, has been a volleyball coach for over two decades.

“My family’s my main support group … having them here is actually a really big help,” Dalton said.

MORE: News 13 Sports Director Courtney Mims talked to Mask and his parents before the games. Check out that interview here.

Mask hopes to compete in future Warrior Games as well. This year’s games run until June 30 in Tampa Bay, Florida.