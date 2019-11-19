Mosley alumnus continues success in college

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three Bay County natives were on the field Saturday during the matchup between Florida State and Alabama State.

One of those natives is Ezra Gray, a 2016 honors graduate of A. Crawford Mosley High School.

After graduating, Gray traveled to Montgomery to attend Alabama State University.

While playing for the Dolphins, the running back says he found motivation from within his own household.

“Growing up in Panama City, it’s a lot of things going on but mainly just sticking with my brothers, Enrique Davis when he was coming out he was the main buzz in the city so when he was coming out so with me being his younger brother as well as Ethan Davis coming out too, I just wanted to be like them and I wanted to follow their footsteps,” Gray said.

The transition he says, though, from high school to division one football took him some time.

“Coming from senior year at Mosley High School, as one of the main key players and then you coming into college as a freshman and not getting as much playing time, that definitely fuels the hunger in you so it made me want to go harder every day,” Gray said.

Gray had to earn his respect during his early years at ASU but says he was always ready to step back into the spotlight.

“I feel like God has done a great job in my life and put certain obstacles at certain points in my life so when I got to the point in my life when the time I was most definitely going to be ready for it,” Gray said.

Now as a senior, Gray is a leader for the Hornets and as he prepares to graduate, Gray says he hopes his time on the field can encourage the ones who are trying to get to the same level.

“Just being blessed to be in the position I’m in, I feel like it’s only right that I lead by example to just really show some of the players back home that you can make it out of Panama City. You can go to whatever school you want to go to, and find that right fit and really just reach your potential and achieve the goals you’re trying to achieve.”

Gray currently has over 1,200 rushing yards in his career with one game remaining in his final season.

Gray is also still a leader in the classroom and currently holds a 4.0 GPA. He is graduating in May with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems.

Gray was also recently honored for his academic success. Read the story here.