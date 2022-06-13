PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and former Alabama State running back Ezra Gray will compete in the inaugural USFL playoffs later this month.

Gray was signed by the New Orleans Breakers at the end of May and was activated into the team’s lineup soon after.

In 51 games with ASU, Gray ran for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns on 525 carries. He also caught 52 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns and returned 71 kickoffs for a 21.7-yard average.

The New Orleans Breakers will face the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL semi-finals on Saturday, June 25, in Canton, Ohio.