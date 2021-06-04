Mosley alum T’ara Ceasar to train with USA national volleyball team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum T’ara Ceasar will soon be headed to Anaheim, California, to train with Team USA for the 2021 Women’s Collegiate National Team training block.

Ceasar was one of 28 collegiate player selected to go train with the national team. In her redshirt junior season, the outside hitter was near the top of the country in kills and points, and helped lead the Gators to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament

“I found out through my coach and that was just pretty awesome, her being able to tell me, and just talk to be one on one,” Ceasar said. “I just didn’t have much to say because it was like what do you say besides, oh my God, thank you, literally God thank you.”

The national team training block will take place June 13-18 in Anaheim, and the roster is comprised of current collegiate players.

“Obviously one of my aspirations is to play on the USA women’s national team, ” Ceasar said “And obviously I have a longer way to go, an that is perfectly okay for me.”

At the college level… Ceasar has earned All-SEC and All-American honors, and even played in with the national team in china in 2018.

Her collegiate success came after an ACL injury in high school that she thought might end her volleyball career. Over 4 years later, Ceasar reflected on her incredible comeback.

“It’s been pretty, I think, amazing,” Ceasar said. “I wouldn’t have used that word a few years ago, but I think to just see my fears from before I know them, that the personal ones, and then just seeing how I’ve overcome them as well, as far as just say, learning to jump again, even learning to walk again.”

As one of the premier volleyball players in the country, Ceasar is often in the spotlight, so setting an example for young women aiming to follow behind her, is something she has embraced.

“To know that I can help to inspire younger girls, even the ones who are from Panama City, it’s like, to me that means 10 times more, cause it’s home. It may not be the whole worlds support, but to me, Panama City is my world, so I’m very grateful and very thankful for that.”