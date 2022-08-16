PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum Clete Hartzog is preparing to enter his first year at the University of Florida and is expected to make an immediate impact on the Gators’ pitching staff.

Hartzog has spent the past three years (2020 COVID season included) at Wallace Community College in Dothan, Alabama, and signed to the Gators baseball program this past fall.

The right-handed pitcher helped lead the Governors to reach the ACCC State Finals in back-to-back seasons and was named the ACCC All-South Division Pitcher of the Year.

Hartzog was offered by UF last fall when scouts approached him in the bullpen as his team played Chipola. He said competing in the SEC was a dream of his and he believes he can make an immediate impact at Florida.

“The SEC, everyone wants to play in it, and that’s always been a dream for me,” Hartzog said. “It’s always been a dream for me to play division one baseball and I’m going from a JUCO, Alabama JUCO’s don’t really give a lot of money, so it’s going from a low program to a very high program and it’s really nice. When I walked through the stadium I was in disbelief, it was really cool.

“I feel like I can make a really good impact,” Hartzog said. “They had a young pitching staff last year and I’ve been in JUCO for the past three years and I feel like I’ve matured a lot and I can go in there and help guide them.”

Hartzog graduated from Mosley High School in 2019 after helping lead the Dolphins to the Class 6A State Semifinals.