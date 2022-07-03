LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley alum, Jaden Rudd has spent a year playing in the MiLB after getting drafted last summer.

Rudd led the dolphins to the 2021 class 5A State title. Following that, he was drafted in the seventh round to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rudd currently plays for the Florida Complex League Blue Jays, the rookie league for players out of high school.

Rudd has enjoyed playing at a higher level and said it’s allowed him to learn a lot.

“Definitely a lot of ups and downs,” Rudd said. “People that I’ve talked to that have been in my shoes, they told me, you’ll struggle and I definitely struggled, but you know the struggle is really where you learn. Like I said I’ve learned so much about the game of baseball. The player I am now to the player I was a year ago is just not even close.”

During his minors career, he’s played 39 games, had 107 at bats and a batting average of .244.