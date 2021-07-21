Mosley alum RJ Yeager playing final college baseball season with defending champs Mississippi State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Less than one week after Mosley alum and Mercer baseball star shortstop RJ Yeager entered the transfer portal, he found a home with the reigning national champions, Mississippi State.

Yeager went undrafted in the 2021 MLB Draft after putting up impressive numbers at Mercer and being selected at one of six finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, granted to the top shortstop in the county.

On Friday, Yeager made the decision to enter the college baseball transfer portal, and less than a week later, chose Mississippi State for his final year of eligibility.

“As one door closes, another one opens,” Yeager said. “An SEC school is going to give me all the opportunity in the world, and at this point, it’s totally up to me what I make of it.”

Some D1 athletes enter the transfer portal and never find a home, but Yeager’s experience was short lived. Within hours of having his name posted, many of the nations top schools came calling.

“Me and my girlfriend were actually on the road, and I don’t think I talked to her the whole time because my phone was blowing up the whole time,” Yeager said. “And it was a crazy crazy experience but it was so awesome at the same time, like who would I be telling these great schools no? Like who am I?”

Multiple power five university’s put their best foot forward to recruit the talented short stop from Panama City, including the University of Florida where he visited this week.

But Yeager felt that the defending national champion Bulldogs were his best fit, and a favorite to make another run at Omaha.

“So I know Starkville is going to be wild, I know,” Yeager. “I heard it’s got the most passionate fanbase in college baseball, the atmosphere is second to none.”

Yeager will spend his last year of collegiate eligibility with Mississippi State, but he believes that he’s destined for more baseball after college.

“I’m not ready to give up yet on my dream of playing professional baseball one day,” Yeager said. “And hopefully it works out, but if it doesn’t, it is what it is, but I think this gives me the best opportunity to do that.”