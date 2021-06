PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Mercer baseball player RJ Yeager was nominated by the NCAA as a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award.

The award is given to the top shortstop in the country, and the Junior was selected as one of six players to be a finalist for the prestigious award.

Since arriving at Mercer, he has started every game at shortstop in the 2021 season and helped lead the bears to a 35-22 record.

The winner of the Brooks Wallace award will be announced this summer.